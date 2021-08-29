Mumbai: Cylinder Blast In Dharavi, 14 Other folks Injured | 📰 LatestLY

No less than 14 folks had been injured in a cylinder blast which came about in Dharavi space of Mumbai on Sunday, in line with information company ANI.

#UPDATE | 14 folks had been reported injured within the cylinder blast in Dharavi space of Mumbai: BMC — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral traits and data from social media global, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above put up is embeded without delay from the consumer’s social media account and thenewstrace Personnel would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and details showing within the social media put up don’t mirror the critiques of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does no longer think any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)