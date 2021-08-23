Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Top) Internet Collection Forged, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Top) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Workforce Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is an Indian internet sequence created by means of Nikkhil Advani. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Satyajeet Dubey. It’s made underneath the banner of Emmay Leisure Manufacturing and produced by means of Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. The sequence is scheduled to be liberate on 9 September 2021. It depicts the untold tale of medical doctors, nurses and sanatorium body of workers who labored tirelessly to save lots of lives throughout the phobia assaults that ravaged town on 26/11 Mumbai Assault.

Name Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Primary Forged Konkona Sen Sharma

Mohit Raina

Tina Desai

Shreya Dhanwanthary Style Fictional Drama Author Nikkhil Advani Director Nikkhil Advani

Nikhil Gonsalves Manufacturer Monisha Advani

Madhu Bhojwani Editor Maahir Zaveri DoP Kaushal Shah Make-up Artist Nilesh Kothavale

Rahul Rothavale Gown Fashion designer Sheetal Sharma Casting Director Kavish Sinha Manufacturing Fashion designer Priya Suhas Manufacturing Space Emmay Leisure Manufacturing

Forged

Your entire solid of internet sequence Mumbai Diaries 26/11 :

Konkona Sen Sharma

As : Dr. Chitra Das

Mohit Raina

As : Dr. Kaushik Oberoi

Tina Desai

As : Ananya Ghosh

Shreya Dhanwanthary

As : Mansi Hirani

Satyajeet Dubey

As : Dr. Ahaan Mirza

Natasha Bharadwaj

As : Diya Parekh

Mrunmayee Deshpande

As : Dr. Sujata Ajawale

Prakash Belawadi

As : Dr. Mani Subramanium

Unencumber

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will to be had to circulate on Amazon Top Video on 9 September 2021. The primary teaser was once introduced on 19 August 2021. This season include overall 8 episodes. Different main points associated with the sequence is given underneath.

To be had On Amazon Top General Episode 8 Episodes Operating Time Now not To be had Launched Date 9 September 2021 Filming Location Mumbai, Maharashtra Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

Teaser

