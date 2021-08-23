Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Top) Internet Collection Forged, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is an Indian internet sequence created by means of Nikkhil Advani. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Satyajeet Dubey. It’s made underneath the banner of Emmay Leisure Manufacturing and produced by means of Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. The sequence is scheduled to be liberate on 9 September 2021. It depicts the untold tale of medical doctors, nurses and sanatorium body of workers who labored tirelessly to save lots of lives throughout the phobia assaults that ravaged town on 26/11 Mumbai Assault.

Name Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Primary Forged Konkona Sen Sharma
Mohit Raina
Tina Desai
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Style Fictional Drama
Author Nikkhil Advani
Director Nikkhil Advani
Nikhil Gonsalves
Manufacturer Monisha Advani
Madhu Bhojwani
Editor Maahir Zaveri
DoP Kaushal Shah
Make-up Artist Nilesh Kothavale
Rahul Rothavale
Gown Fashion designer Sheetal Sharma
Casting Director Kavish Sinha
Manufacturing Fashion designer Priya Suhas
Manufacturing Space Emmay Leisure Manufacturing

Forged

Your entire solid of internet sequence Mumbai Diaries 26/11 :

Konkona Sen Sharma

As : Dr. Chitra Das

Mohit Raina

As : Dr. Kaushik Oberoi

Tina Desai

As : Ananya Ghosh

Shreya Dhanwanthary

As : Mansi Hirani

Satyajeet Dubey

As : Dr. Ahaan Mirza

Natasha Bharadwaj

As : Diya Parekh

Mrunmayee Deshpande

As : Dr. Sujata Ajawale

Prakash Belawadi

As : Dr. Mani Subramanium

Unencumber

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will to be had to circulate on Amazon Top Video on 9 September 2021. The primary teaser was once introduced on 19 August 2021. This season include overall 8 episodes. Different main points associated with the sequence is given underneath.

To be had On Amazon Top
General Episode 8 Episodes
Operating Time Now not To be had
Launched Date 9 September 2021
Filming Location Mumbai, Maharashtra
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India

