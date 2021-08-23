Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Top) Internet Collection Forged, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Top) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Workforce Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is an Indian internet sequence created by means of Nikkhil Advani. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Satyajeet Dubey. It’s made underneath the banner of Emmay Leisure Manufacturing and produced by means of Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. The sequence is scheduled to be liberate on 9 September 2021. It depicts the untold tale of medical doctors, nurses and sanatorium body of workers who labored tirelessly to save lots of lives throughout the phobia assaults that ravaged town on 26/11 Mumbai Assault.
|Name
|Mumbai Diaries 26/11
|Primary Forged
|Konkona Sen Sharma
Mohit Raina
Tina Desai
Shreya Dhanwanthary
|Style
|Fictional Drama
|Author
|Nikkhil Advani
|Director
|Nikkhil Advani
Nikhil Gonsalves
|Manufacturer
|Monisha Advani
Madhu Bhojwani
|Editor
|Maahir Zaveri
|DoP
|Kaushal Shah
|Make-up Artist
|Nilesh Kothavale
Rahul Rothavale
|Gown Fashion designer
|Sheetal Sharma
|Casting Director
|Kavish Sinha
|Manufacturing Fashion designer
|Priya Suhas
|Manufacturing Space
|Emmay Leisure Manufacturing
Forged
Your entire solid of internet sequence Mumbai Diaries 26/11 :
Konkona Sen Sharma
As : Dr. Chitra Das
Mohit Raina
As : Dr. Kaushik Oberoi
Tina Desai
As : Ananya Ghosh
Shreya Dhanwanthary
As : Mansi Hirani
Satyajeet Dubey
As : Dr. Ahaan Mirza
Natasha Bharadwaj
As : Diya Parekh
Mrunmayee Deshpande
As : Dr. Sujata Ajawale
Prakash Belawadi
As : Dr. Mani Subramanium
Unencumber
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will to be had to circulate on Amazon Top Video on 9 September 2021. The primary teaser was once introduced on 19 August 2021. This season include overall 8 episodes. Different main points associated with the sequence is given underneath.
|To be had On
|Amazon Top
|General Episode
|8 Episodes
|Operating Time
|Now not To be had
|Launched Date
|9 September 2021
|Filming Location
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Teaser
