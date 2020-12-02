Mumbai Local New: This is the latest update about the visit of lawyers at Mumbai Local during peak hours …

Mumbai Local News Update: The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that it will decide by the end of this week whether to allow lawyers to travel in local trains (Mumbai Local) during peak hours. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbakoni told the bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni about this. The bench was hearing some petitions requesting directions to the lawyers and their municipals to allow them to travel in local trains during peak hours. In the petitions filed by the lawyers, it has been requested that they should be considered a part of the essential service. Also Read – Indian Railways has started zero based timetable: the speed of trains will increase, profit will be crores, know how ..

In October this year, after the High Court intervened on these petitions, the state government allowed lawyers to go to court or their offices by local trains before 8 am and after 11 am. Advocate Shyam Devani told the bench that since the hearing has begun in a direct way in the High Court, it is important that lawyers are allowed to travel by local trains during peak hours so that they reach the court by 11 am every day.

Advocate General Kumbhakoni told the court that the state government would hold a meeting with the concerned parties in a day or two and decide by the end of this week on the request of the lawyers.

