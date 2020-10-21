Mumbai Local News today, 21 October 2020: This important change has happened in Mumbai local from today, the timing fixed for women.

Women Boards Mumbai Local Trains From Today: In Mumbai, one of the worst affected cities due to Corona virus infection, life has started coming back on track. In such a situation, an important change is taking place in the local train service called Mumbai’s Lifeline from today. Also Read – IRCTC News / Indian Railways Fare: These trains become the source of railway earnings, increase in fare from Patna to Delhi by 400!

From today, women will also be able to travel in local trains running under Mumbai’s suburban train service. About four days ago, a circular was issued by the state government of Maharashtra. It was said that women in local trains will be able to travel from 11 am to 3 pm and then from 7 pm till the last service. Also Read – Now women will also be able to travel from Mumbai local, permission given by Railway Ministry; This will be the timing

However, after this, the state government had put a stop to this circular saying that it will have to be consulted with the Railway Ministry first. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway: No more food in trains? Know what is the plan of the railway

After this, on Tuesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that I am happy to announce that the railways is allowing women to travel in suburban trains. Women can travel in local trains from October 21, that is, from today 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm.

In fact, there has been a lot of controversy between the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Railways to start the local train service in Mumbai amid the Corona crisis. In August, there was a rhetoric between the two about starting a special train service for Konkan.