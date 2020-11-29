Mumbai Local News Update: Evening of Mumbaiites, local trains are closed on many routes today

Mumbai-local-news-update-today-29-november-2020: There is an important news for the passengers of Mumbai local train. Today, train services will be disrupted on many routes of Mumbai. We are telling you about every route here, how long the train will not run on which route. Railways has stopped services on several routes today for maintenance work. The repair work is being carried out by Central Railway and Western Railway. Also Read – Mumbai Local Train News Update: Women cannot travel with children, RPF personnel will be deployed to stop

Central Railway has told that it is going to do major repair work. Due to this, services will be disrupted on Thane-Kalyan up and down fast line between 10:40 am and 3:40 pm. Similarly, on the up and down route between Kurla-Vashi, five services will be closed from 11.10 to 4.10 in the morning.

Today all down fast services from Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus are closed from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm. During this time, the fast trains on this route have been diverted on the slow line between Thane-Kalyan stations.

Similarly, fast train service from Kalyan station is closed from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm. Trains of this line have been diverted on the slow line between Kalyan and Thane.

Meanwhile, the train service on the downline of Panvel / Belapur / Vasi / Chhatrapati Shivaj Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm is canceled. Train service on its up route i.e. Shivaji Terminus to Panvel Route is also canceled.

On the other hand, according to the railways, the last night on various routes has started from early morning today. Services were interrupted from 12:30 am to 4:30 pm on the slow line between Vasai Road to Virar on the last night. According to the press release of Western Railway, during this period some trains of slow line were run on fast lines. After this, no service will be stopped on the metropolitan service service of Western Railway today.