Mumbai Local News Update: First rescued the woman, then manipulated and manipulated the same

Mumbai Local News Update: A strange case of molestation and looting of a woman has come to light in the Mumbai local train. In this incident, the person who saved the woman from the chain snatcher tried to stalk the woman's honor. This incident is on Tuesday night.

In fact, at around 11:44 pm on Tuesday night, a woman boarded the general compartment of the train going from Borivali station to Churchgate. At that time there was only one person in the train compartment, who has been identified as 32-year-old Rahim Sheikh. He was sleeping sitting in his seat.

According to the report of the Indian Express, the train was still standing on the platform that after the woman was riding, another passenger came into it. He placed a knife on the woman's neck and asked her for his gold necklace and mobile phone. She was identified as Omprakash Dixit, a resident of Santacruz East. Meanwhile, the eyes of Rahim Sheikh sleeping on his seat opened after hearing the voice of the woman shouting. Rahim tried to attack with a knife, hit Dixit's head and dragged him out of the train.

The woman has told in her complaint that after this Rahim told her that he is safe. Also he said that you are like my sister. do not be frightened. Here i am

But as soon as the train started leaving the platform, he went to the door and called Dixit inside. After this, Dixit molested the woman between Borivali and Kandivali stations and looted her necklace and mobile phone. Then both

They started escaping after landing at Kandivali station. Meanwhile, the woman shouted. Just then, the police reached there and caught Dixit.

At Borivali railway station, Tainan Senior Inspector Bhaskar Pawar said that the CCTV camera installed at the station received minor information about the person who tampered with the investigation of the case. After this, we put many teams in search of Rahim Sheikh.

We came to know that he was addicted to drugs and had locked himself in a public restroom. On Thursday, Sheikh was arrested from Kandivali West. By the way, the main accused of this incident, Dixit and Sheikh, did not know each other and never met before.