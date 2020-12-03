Entertainment

Mumbai Local Train Big Updates: Relief news for thousands of lawyers, now days Mumbai will be able to travel in special local trains

December 3, 2020
2 Min Read

Mumbai Local Train Big Updates: Thousands of lawyers of Mumbai have given big relief in Mumbai’s Life Line Local Train. Now the registered lawyers of Mumbai will be able to travel on special train to Mumbai local for a few more days. Railway authorities have extended the period of permission to travel in Mumbai special suburban trains given to registered clerks of lawyers and advocates practicing in courts ’till further consultation’. Also Read – Mumbai Local News Update: Passengers protest in Mumbai local time changing, know what is the latest situation

Earlier on 26 October, the authorities had allowed the lawyers to travel in the local trains being run only for the employees providing essential services due to Kovid-19. He was allowed to travel in them till 23 November. In a joint communique on Thursday, the Central Railway and Western Railway announced the extension of the permission period. Also Read – Mumbai Local New: This is the latest update on the visit of lawyers in Mumbai Local during peak hours …

Let us tell you that earlier on Wednesday, the Government of Maharashtra informed the Bombay High Court that by the end of this week, it will decide whether to allow lawyers to travel in local trains (Mumbai Local) during peak hours. Also Read – Mumbai Local News Update: Evening of Mumbaiites, local trains are closed on many routes today

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbakoni told the bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni about this. The bench was hearing some petitions requesting directions to the lawyers and their municipals to allow them to travel in local trains during peak hours. In the petitions filed by the lawyers, it has been requested that they should be considered a part of the required service.

