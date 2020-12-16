Mumbai Local Train News: Travel will be comfortable, AC train will run between Shivaji Terminus-Kalyan

There is good news for the passengers of Mumbai Local News. Western Railway is preparing to run an AC train on the Central Line of Mumbai Local. Railway Board has approved to run this train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between Kalyan. It is believed that this decision has been taken in view of the huge crowd of passengers on this line. Also Read – Mumbai Local Train News Update 16 December 2020: On the new year, the people of Mumbai will get the gift, local trains will start for everyone!

According to the report, four AC trains are standing in the Kurla sed of Central Railway. They are not being used. In the same month, Central Railway sent a proposal to the Railway Board to start 10 AC services between CSMT and Kalyan. Three of these services were for peak hours. At present, the services of the Mumbai local train are available only for certain passengers approved by the state government.

Western Railway started 12 AC services in October, but passengers are still waiting for the AC train on the Central Railway route. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Central Railway officials say that AC local service was started on the Trans-Harbor line earlier this year, but Corona has changed everything. Now we are planning to start a train service on the main route.

According to the report, Subhash Gupta, a member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Council, said that this decision has been taken for the CSMT and Kalyan routes. This is the most busy route. This time is best to use by running a new AC on this route. He said that if the government opens Mumbai Local for all types of travelers then it will be good for the settlement.