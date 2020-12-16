Mumbai Local Train News Update Today 16 December 2020: 10 AC trains will run in Mumbai from tomorrow, know the timings and routes here

Mumbai Local Train News Update Today 16 December 2020: Mumbai residents are going to get the gift of 10 AC local trains from tomorrow. The Central Railway has approved the running of 10 AC trains on the CSMT-Kalyan Route (CSMT-Kalyan Route). These trains will run on the main line. These trains will run instead of the existing trains on this route. Also Read – Mumbai Local Train News: Travel will be comfortable, AC Train will run between Shivaji Terminus-Kalyan

According to the Central Railway, AC service will run only from Monday to Saturday. That is, it is being started keeping fully functioning people in mind. These trains will stop at all stations. Only those who have got permission from the Ministry of Railways and Government of Maharashtra will be able to travel in it.

The first AC train will run from Kurla at 5:42 am and reach CSMT at 6:12 am. Similarly, the last local from CSMT will run at 11:25 pm and will arrive at 11:53 pm.

Similarly, four AC trains will run between Kurla-CSMT, CSMT-Dombivli (CSMT-Dombivli), Dombivli-CSMT and CSMT-Kurla (CSMT-Kurla). All these trains will run till 9:12 am in the morning. Similarly, five trains will run in the evening too.

This evening will run from 6.51 (CSMT-Kalyan, Kalyan-CSMT, CSMT-Dombivali, Dombivli-CSMT and CSMT-Kurla). AC local train service will not run on Sunday. The Central Railway has said that passengers follow the protocol during the Corona period. They must wear masks while maintaining proper distance during the journey.