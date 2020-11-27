Mumbai Local Train News Update: Women cannot travel with children, RPF jawans will be deployed to stop

Mumbai Local Train News Update: The local trains called Mumbai’s lifeline have not yet been fully operational. The operations of these trains were stopped at the time of lockdown due to corona in the country. Now they have been opened slowly. In such a situation, many rules have been made for traveling in these trains. Also Read – Mumbai Local Train Update: Plan to start Mumbai local train postponed due to possible tsunami of Corona

Women are allowed to travel in these trains in limited number of Mumbai local trains. But recently it was seen that a large number of women were traveling in these trains with their children. DRM Mumbai and Western Railway have asked to be strict towards the rule after pictures of social distancing rules were not followed in trains in the Corona era.

A proper order has come in this regard that women passengers in trains cannot travel with their children. It has been said that it was seen that a large number of women passengers were traveling with children. Due to this, there is increasing congestion in trains and social distancing is not being followed.

To prevent children from boarding trains, RPF personnel will be deployed at the gates of railway stations. Which will prevent the entry of children in the station.

Significantly, the time has been fixed for women to travel in the local trains of Mumbai. Its female riders can travel between 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 am to midnight in the evening.