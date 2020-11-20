Mumbai Local Train Update: Expansion of Mumbai Local Train Service, special trains running on these routes from today

Mumbai Local Train Update Today 20 November 2020: Mumbai local train service called Maya Nagari i.e. Mumbai’s lifeline has been expanded from today. Due to the lockdown in the Corona era, the services of Mumbai Local have not started completely yet. According to the Central Railway, 8 special trains are running from Naval Mumbai to Belapur and Nerul to Kharkopar station from today. Also Read – Mumbai Local Train Update: Mumbai local services will be expanded from tomorrow, know which route will run on trains

Earlier in March this year, the Mumbai local train service was shut down due to the nationwide lockdown imposed. From June 15, the government started the services of Mumbai Local in a phased manner. At first it had resumed its specialized suburban services on the main, port and trans-harbor lines only for employees of essential services, including government employees and police personnel. But he did not restore any service between Belapur / Nerul to Kharkopar station.

Local train services were closed in the city in view of Kovid-19. The Central Railway (CR) had said in a press release recently that now, it has been decided to start four special services between Belapur and Kharkopar from November 20 and four between Nerul and Kharkopar, i.e. eight special suburban services.

With their operation, the number of suburban services on Central Railway routes will increase to 1,580. According to the release, the train from Nerul to Kharkopar will leave at nine in the morning and six in the evening. At the same time, it will leave Belapur at 9.32 in the morning and 6.30 in the evening. At the same time, the train from Kharkopar to Nerul will leave at 9.15 am and 6:30 pm and for Belapur the train will leave at ten and seven in the evening.