Mumbai local train update: Mumbai local services will be expanded from tomorrow, know which route will run on trains

Mumbai local train update: The local train service called Mumbai's lifeline will be expanded from tomorrow i.e. November 20. Due to the Corona epidemic, this train service can still be started at a limited level. Central Railway has said that it will start operating eight special local train services from Belapur and Nerul to Kharkopar station on its suburban route in Navi Mumbai from 20 November.

Earlier, from 15 June, the Central Railway resumed its special suburban services on the main, port and trans-harbor lines for employees of essential services including government employees and police personnel. But he did not restore any service between Belapur / Nerul to Kharkopar station.

Local train services were closed in the city in view of Kovid-19.

On Wednesday, the Central Railway had said that now, from November 20, it has been decided to start four special services between Belapur and Kharkopar and four between Nerul and Kharkopar, ie eight special suburban services.

With their operation, the number of suburban services on Central Railway routes will increase to 1,580.

According to the release, the train from Nerul to Kharkopar will leave at nine in the morning and six in the evening. At the same time, it will leave Belapur at 9.32 in the morning and 6.30 in the evening.

At the same time, the train from Kharkopar to Nerul will leave at 9.15 am and 6:30 pm and for Belapur the train will leave at ten and seven in the evening.