Mumbai Local Train Update: Plan to start Mumbai local train postponed due to possible tsunami of Corona

Mumbai Local Train Update: Big news has come about the local train service in Mumbai. Due to the possible tsunami of Corona, the decision to open the Mumbai-based Lifeline or Local Train Service to the common people has been postponed. The plan to resume train service for common people has been postponed for three to four weeks. Significantly, the Maharashtra government was working on a plan to smooth the services of Mumbai Local, but it has been postponed.

Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Iqbal Singh Chahal has said that the next three-four weeks will be very important for Mumbai. The situation will be reviewed after three to four weeks, only then a decision will be taken in this regard. He also said that the increasing case of corona in the metropolis is a matter of concern. However, he said that no new restrictions are being imposed in the city.

Significantly, a limited number of local trains are running in Mumbai. Teaching and non-teaching staff have been allowed in these trains. For this, passengers have to carry their identity card. Not only this, a limited number of students have also been allowed to travel on the local train. For this, students have to show the admit card of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Board Exam. This permission has been given to students till December 10.

Iqbal Singh said that there was a plan to reopen the swimming bridge and schools along with the local train in Mumbai, but it has been postponed due to the sudden spurt in Corona cases. Now until a new decision is taken in this regard, all these will remain closed.

Following the recent order, schools in Mumbai will remain closed till 31 December. However, schools are being opened in other areas of Maharashtra from today.

There are also reports that the Maharashtra government may cut flight and train services between Delhi and Mumbai in view of rising cases of corona virus in Delhi. However, the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation have said that no such plan has been considered yet.