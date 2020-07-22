Mumbai lockdown: Bus not getting to go to office, angry mob tries to stop Mumbai local

Mumbai lockdown news: Currently, the State Road Transport Corporation in Maharashtra has refused to provide its services. Due to this, employees going to office are facing a lot of trouble. Because they have no means to reach the offices. Meanwhile, many passengers going to office at Nalasopara railway station created a ruckus at the railway station. Here he also tried to stop the operation of the local train. Also Read – Bhopal Lockdown News Update: Lockdown is in these areas of Bhopal, medical emergency does not leave out

Let us tell you that the railways started suburban train services in Mumbai last month, so that people can have easy access to offices. Railway services were halted in March after the outbreak of Corona. A GRP official said that some passengers who went to their office by bus reached Nalasopara railway station nearby due to lack of bus. After this, they started committing a commotion at 8 am and tried to stop the operation of trains. However, he was later removed from there.

General public gathered at Nalasopara station at around 8:25 am as state transport bus services were disrupted. A local train was stopped by commuters from 8.27 am to 8.31 am. Situation normalized at 8.45 am: Western Railways Chief Public Relation Officer #Maharashtra

– ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

At present, additional force has been deployed at railway stations so that any kind of problem does not happen again later. Please tell that the people of Maharashtra Transport Service are demanding to give the pending salary. Significantly, many people have lost their jobs due to Corona epidemic. Also, the funds of the state governments have been emptied. Meanwhile, services are not being provided by the bus roadways personnel regarding the pending salary of the people of the State Transport Corporation.