Mumbai Metro: Big announcement of Mumbai Metro, now it will be easy to reach home even if it is late in office

Mumbai Metro News: It is going to be easier for the general public in Mumbai to go to their offices now, because Mumbai Metro has made an announcement. Mumbai Metro is changing the timing of its railway services keeping in mind the convenience of commuters. That is, now Mumbai metro will run for even longer. This will give the passengers a few extra hours to reach their home or to go to the office.

If we talk today, on Monday, the first metro from Versova will run till 7.50 am and the last metro till 8.50. Similarly, the first metro from Ghatkopar will run at 8.15 am and the last metro at 9.15 am. Let us know that now the stations have started opening 15 minutes before the train departure.

Significantly, due to the lockdown, Mumbai Metro services were stuck in Mumbai for the last 7 months. But on 15 October, after the announcement of the end of the lockdown, the Maharashtra government had allowed the services of Mumbai Metros to resume. Explain that due to the pandemic spreading in the country, it is still mandatory for people to wear masks to travel in the metro.