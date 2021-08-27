Mumbai Metro Information: For the primary time within the nation, now the metro will run over the ocean, the adventure will probably be thrilling, know the strong point

Mumbai Metro Information: Now for the primary time within the nation, from subsequent yr, the metro educate may also run over the ocean. Its arrangements are happening in complete swing. This primary metro hall of the rustic is being constructed over the ocean in Thane close to Mumbai. After the beginning of this metro, Thane will probably be very handy to the folks of Bhiwandi. To glue Thane with Bhiwandi, the development of metro course over sea close to Kaseli has began and its building paintings will probably be finished by means of August 2022.Additionally Learn – Narayan Rane’s counterattack on Udvav after bail- ‘Now not fearful of Shiv Sena, did not say the rest fallacious; Nonetheless status at the remark

Metro course will probably be 24.9 km lengthy

A 24.9 km lengthy metro course is being constructed underneath the Metro-5 hall being constructed between Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan. Its pillar is being put in from about 34 meters beneath the ocean degree. The excavation of the pillar has been began within the first section of its building paintings.

The adventure of this metro will probably be thrilling over the ocean

In this course being constructed over the ocean, metro coaches will run at a peak of about 13 meters above the water floor. This course will probably be 422.3 meters lengthy and 10.55 meters huge. It is going to stand on 9 pillars hooked up to the skin of the ocean. Sooner than digging within the sea for the pillar, it used to be checked by means of accomplishing an underwater survey that there is not any pipeline or different apparatus of another company just about the metro pillar. After this the pillars are being put in.

Know what’s going to be the strong point of this metro course

The metro educate will run from 13 meters above the water above the ocean, for which a 24.9 km lengthy metro course is being ready. This metro course is being constructed between Thane to Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The price of this undertaking is ready Rs 8,416 crore and this undertaking will probably be able by means of August subsequent yr. There will probably be 15 metro stations on all of the increased hall between Thane to Bhiwandi and Bhiwandi to Kalyan.