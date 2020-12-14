Mumbai Metro News Today 14 December 2020: There has been a change in the timing of Mumbai Metro from today, do you know?

Mumbai Metro News Today 14 December 2020: To improve the movement of passengers in Mumbai, Mumbai Metro One Timing has extended the timings of all its services from today. The operating hours have been increased from today. This will now allow the movement of people in the post-Corona crisis. Also Read – Petrol diesel price today 11 December 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have not increased for the fourth consecutive day, know – oil rates in your city

According to the information, the first train from Versova to First Train from Versova today is running from 7:50 am. Similarly, the first train from Ghatkopar to First Train (First Train from Ghatkopar) was running from 8:15 am

is. Time has been extended only in the evening. In the evening, the last train from Ghatkopar (Last Train from Ghatkopar) will run at 9:15 pm and from Versova at night (Last Train from Versova) at 8:50 pm.

Till now services on these routes were available from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm. Along with this, stations have also started opening 15 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains.

Significantly, after the lockdown ended, the Government of Maharashtra had allowed Mumbai Metro to start services from October 15. However, the service started on 19 October on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar (VAG) Corridor. In this way, services of Mumbai Metro remained closed for about 7 months during the lockdown.

By the way, apart from Mumbai Local Train News, services of Mumbai Metro were started for all people in October. To travel in the Mumbai metro, people were required to apply only social distancing and masks.