Mumbai Metro Reopening News: Metro opened in Mumbai, only so many passengers will board a coach

Mumbai Metro Reopens Today: The metro rail service resumed in Mumbai today, about 6 months after the lockdown was implemented across the country including Mumbai. From today, the metro will run on Ghatkopar-Versova Lyal in Mumbai. Before the lockdown, trains were running only on this metro line in Mumbai.

The local train service called Mumbai's lifeline has already been restored. Now the passengers will get relief from the reopening of the metro service. Life in Mumbai, one of the worst affected metros in the country, is now back on track.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Administration has given instructions regarding restoring service and security related to the passengers. These instructions have to be followed during the journey. Failure to comply will result in penalty. According to these instructions, thermal screening of passengers will be done at the stations. They have to follow social distancing. Traces of standing inside the train have been made, according to which the passengers will have to stand. It is mandatory for passengers to wear a face mask during the entire journey. That is, they have to install a facemask from entering the platform till the journey ends and leave the platform.

Apart from this, the administration has fixed the number of passengers in every metro train. Up to 300 passengers will be allowed in each coach. In this way, a maximum train of 1500 passengers can be in a four-coach train. Temperature will also be fixed in every coach. The temperature of each coach will be 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.