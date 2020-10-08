Mumbai police busted the game for increasing TRP by giving money, including Republic TV, action will be taken

new Delhi: A racket to increase TRP by paying money has been busted. The most important thing is that the news channel Republic TV is also included in this fake TRP racket. Mumbai Police said that two Marathi channels Box Cinema, Samay TV and Republic TV are involved in this racket. According to the Mumbai Police, these channels were increasing the TRP by paying money. According to the Mumbai Police, the owner of two channels has been caught. People connected to Republic TV can also be caught. Bank accounts are being investigated. Only expensive and more advertisements are received through TRP. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shiv Sena’s reaction on AIIMS report, Sanjay Raut said this …

Confidential data given to the channel

The Mumbai Police has taken this action and investigation after a complaint by the agency BARC calculating the TRP. An agency named Hansa, linked to Bark, has been tightened. According to the police, more than 30 thousand parameters have been employed in the whole country to calculate the TRP. While there are 2000 parameters in Mumbai. The maintenance of its maintenance was given to Hansa-linked agency Hansa. Hansa was molesting TRP. Data is being changed by paying. The highly confidential data was being given to the channels in whose homes these confidential parameters were placed.

People were given money to watch the channel

Mumbai police told that wherever these meters were installed, the people of those houses were given money to keep a special channel. Whether you are at home or not. To see or not to watch is to just let the TV play by installing channels. Even those who were illiterate were asked to set up English channels. The police have also caught some of such people. Two people have also been produced in the court.

No matter how big an officer will be caught: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh said that Rs 18 lakh has been recovered in the accounts of those who have been arrested in this case. Mumbai Police said that this is a new racket. No matter how big the officials are, they will be caught. Will be questioned Will the editor of Republic TV also be arrested, in response to this, the Police Commissioner said that no matter how big a name is, it will be caught.

The explanation given, the allegations are false

According to the Mumbai Police, the Central Government has been informed about it. The Ministry of Information has also been made aware of the whole matter. At the same time, in this whole case, Republic TV says that the allegations of Mumbai Police are false. Are wrong Republic TV says that we asked questions to the Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput case, so action is being taken in our channel. It is political.