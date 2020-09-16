Mumbai Police increased security near Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s bungalows

Mumbai: Security has been increased around the bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in Mumbai. A police officer gave this information. A day earlier, Jaya Bachchan had said in Parliament that some people are maligning the film industry and he called upon the government to protect and support the industry. Also Read – Viral Video: 3-year-old was playing outside the house, the car owner gave the car …

The police officer said, Amitabh Bachchan already has X-class security. (Speech by Jaya Bachchan in Parliament)

After giving, we have increased security and patrol around his bungalow in Juhu. " The Bachchan family has bungalows named 'Jalsa', 'Janak' and 'Pratiksha' in Juhu. They live in 'Jalsa' and 'Waiting'.

The police officer said that as a precaution to avoid any untoward incident after Jaya Bachchan’s speech

Security has been increased.

Jaya Bachchan called on the government in the Rajya Sabha to support the entertainment industry on Tuesday, in favor of Bollywood’s passing under the shadow of controversy following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He targeted those who tarnished his image. Jaya Bachchan said that some people make holes in the plate they eat.

Although he did not name anyone, but a day before that, BJP’s Lok Sabha member and Bhojpuri actor

Ravikishan had said that there is a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. He said that he completely

Disagree who calls this entertainment industry as ‘gutter’. Kangana Ranaut in a tweet last month called Bollywood a gutter.