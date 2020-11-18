Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli again, know what is the matter…

Actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel appear on November 23 and 24, respectively, in connection with Mumbai Police’s alleged ‘objectionable remarks’ that have created communal tension on social media. Have asked for The Mumbai Police has asked them to appear before the Bandra Police for the third time in this case. Earlier, on 26- 27 October and again on 9 and 10 November, she did not appear. Kangana told the police that her family is married and she can appear after November 15. Also Read – Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan lashes out at Kangana Ranaut, said- If I am so scared of temples…

The Bandra Police had on 21 October issued the first notice to the actress and her sister to record their statements in the case. Kangana’s lawyer sent a reply to the notice, stating that Kangana is currently in Himachal Pradesh and is busy in preparations for her cousin’s wedding. The Bandra police then asked both of them to come to the police station on November 9 and 10 to record their statements in the case, but even then she did not appear. Also Read – Kangana created sensation with statements, said – I am tired of being treated like a slave in my own country

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court last month ordered the police to investigate on the complaint of Munawwar Ali Syed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer. This complaint was made about the alleged statements of Kangana and her sister. Subsequently, the Bandra police filed sections 153-A (promoting disharmony between different groups on the basis of different religions), 295-A (intentionally committing acts that hurt religious sentiments), 124-A (treason) against the two sisters. , FIR was registered under 34 (common intention). Also Read – Maharashtra Government: Maharashtra government will form new law to fix farmers’ protection and MSP

(input language)