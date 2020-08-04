Mumbai Police’s statement on Sushant case, actor’s family did not complain in February

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father that his family had lodged a police complaint on February 25 about the Rajput being threatened. Rajput’s father KK Singh has said that he had written a written complaint to the Bandra police station on February 25, about four months before his son’s death, that Rajput’s life was in danger. Also Read – SSR Case: Riya Chakraborty’s statement after the disappearance of his lawyer said, he is not absconding

The Mumbai Police, in a press note, dismissed the claim that the Bandra Police officials did not receive any complaint from their family about the threat to Rajput’s life. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had said that he had given a complaint to Sushant’s death from Mumbai Police before Sushant’s death. Meanwhile, a Mumbai Police official has denied it outright. Also Read – Devendra Fadnavis condemns Maharashtra government, says – Government is under suspicion by obstructing the work of Bihar Police

Let us tell you that shocking things are coming out one after the other in Sushant’s death. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande also interviewed several TV channels in the past. In this interview, he spoke on many issues. Please tell that Sushant was found hanging in his house. However, people allege that they were murdered or forced to commit suicide. However, it remains to be seen what things will come out in the investigation. Also Read – Sushant Rajput’s father’s big statement- Sushant is threatened, he told Mumbai Police on February 25, but …