Mumbai Power Cut: Power Minister Nitin Raut’s big statement about power cut in Mumbai, said this …

Maharashtra News: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Wednesday that there could be no denial of conspiracy or tampering of equipment in the power supply case that has been severely disrupted in the state. On Monday, life in Mumbai metropolitan area was disrupted due to power supply disruptions. The minister said that strict action will be taken against all the culprits. Addressing the media, he said that an inquiry committee constituted by the state government will give its interim report in a week and its recommendations will be implemented.

Apart from this, a central team which came here on Tuesday is also investigating this incident. There was no electricity for 2-9 hours in large parts of Maharashtra. Raut insisted, 'There are some protocols that should be followed for any maintenance work. We will investigate whether these protocols were followed or not by the Mahavitaran authorities, however, we do not rule out the possibility of tampering with the devices or any conspiracy. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

According to officials, some maintenance work was being done on the 400 kW line at Kalwa on Monday and the entire load was shifted to line 2, causing some technical fault following which power was cut in large part of Maharashtra.

(Input: IANS)