Mumbai Rain: Again rain in Mumbai, local services affected – roads in many areas submerged, all offices will be closed today

September 23, 2020
Mumbai Rain Latest Updates: Heavy rains on Tuesday in many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai have become a disaster again. Life has become disrupted due to heavy rains. Due to torrential rains, there has been heavy rain in many areas of Mumbai. Local train services have also been affected due to rain. Trains were canceled on some routes and reschedules elsewhere. Meanwhile, the BMC has announced a holiday in all the government and private offices of the state and people have been advised to leave the house only when there is any urgent work. Also Read – Mumbai Rain: Railway canceled or rescheduled these trains opening or going from Mumbai… see LIST before leaving home

According to the release issued by BMC, ‘After the water logging and heavy rains in many parts of the city have declared a holiday for all private and government establishments except the emergency services. People have been advised to leave the houses only for the important work.

Due to heavy rains, the roads are flooded from Veera Desai Road, Andheri, Parel, Vasai, Gorgaon, Grant Road to Charani Road, Ore Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga and Matunga Le Mahim.

At the same time, the local train running from Churchgate to Andheri has been canceled due to rain. Apart from this, a long distance special train from Virar to Andheri has also been rescheduled.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), suburban Mumbai saw 23.4 mm of rain on Tuesday, which is 129 percent above normal.

The Meteorological Department has again predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours.

