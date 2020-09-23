Mumbai Rain: Again rain in Mumbai, local services affected – roads in many areas submerged, all offices will be closed today

Mumbai Rain Latest Updates: Heavy rains on Tuesday in many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai have become a disaster again. Life has become disrupted due to heavy rains. Due to torrential rains, there has been heavy rain in many areas of Mumbai. Local train services have also been affected due to rain. Trains were canceled on some routes and reschedules elsewhere. Meanwhile, the BMC has announced a holiday in all the government and private offices of the state and people have been advised to leave the house only when there is any urgent work. Also Read – Mumbai Rain: Railway canceled or rescheduled these trains opening or going from Mumbai… see LIST before leaving home

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declares holiday for all pvt & govt establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has appeared public to come out of their homes only if necessary: ​​BMC. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2sGbbtr1yT Also read – weather update: heavy rains in many parts of Karnataka, Kerala, heavy rain likely in Odisha and Bengal – ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020 Also read – weather update: light rain in North India, heavy rain forecast in some parts of the country

According to the release issued by BMC, ‘After the water logging and heavy rains in many parts of the city have declared a holiday for all private and government establishments except the emergency services. People have been advised to leave the houses only for the important work.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Heavy rains led to heavy waterlogging in the King Circle area. Passengers from a bus stuck in water, holding each other’s hand and going through the water. pic.twitter.com/sms9xQT4zD – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 23, 2020

Due to heavy rains, the roads are flooded from Veera Desai Road, Andheri, Parel, Vasai, Gorgaon, Grant Road to Charani Road, Ore Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga and Matunga Le Mahim.

Rainfall causes water-logging in several areas across Mumbai: Grant Rd to Charni Rd, Lower Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga, Matunga to Mahim.Local trains b / w Churchgate to Andheri canceled, locals b / w Virar to Andheri long-distance special trains rescheduled: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/2q78AEptyH – ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

At the same time, the local train running from Churchgate to Andheri has been canceled due to rain. Apart from this, a long distance special train from Virar to Andheri has also been rescheduled.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai yesterday due to waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area. pic.twitter.com/cR3h3yCEab – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Streets were waterlogged in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai yesterday after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/BpruXcVn1B – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), suburban Mumbai saw 23.4 mm of rain on Tuesday, which is 129 percent above normal.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai; waterlogging near King Circle area. pic.twitter.com/0D9wajtRW6 – ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

The Meteorological Department has again predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours.