Mumbai Rain: Increased problems due to rain in Mumbai, two janitors killed after being trapped in a lift filled with water

Mumbai Rain: Two Chowkidars were killed by being trapped in a lift filled with water in the underground floor of a building in central Mumbai. police gave this information. He said that the incident took place in Nathani Residence, a tall building near Kalapani Junction in Agripada area. Also Read – Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Karan and Preeta will cross all limits in rain, will be tremendous romance

A police officer said that Chowkidars Jamir Ahmad Sohanan (32) and Shahzad Mohammad Siddiqui Memon (37) had gone to the underground floor from a lift opening a valve to supply water, but the overnight rain caused water to accumulate in the basement Was As soon as the lift opened, it also got flooded. The officer said that before both of them could get out, the elevator door closed and they were trapped inside. Also Read – Solar System Mystery: Know a place where precious diamonds rain

He pressed the alarm button to alert the residents, after which police and fire personnel were called. The officer said that firefighters cut the upper part of the lift and took them out, but by then they had probably died due to drowning. He said that the exact cause of death has not been known yet. Police has registered a case of accidental death and started investigation. Also read – weather update: light rain in North India, heavy rain forecast in some parts of the country