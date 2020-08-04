Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rain in Mumbai, local train service stalled, water filled everywhere

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Due to the active monsoon over the Arabian Sea, there is heavy rain in Mumbai on Tuesday. Because of this, life in the financial capital of the country has come to a standstill. The local train service called the lifeline here has come to a standstill. Every area of ​​the metropolis is flooded. Also Read – Sachin made fun of Mumbai rain, daughter Sara Tendulkar made VIDEO

The Indian Meteorological Department had already issued an alert for this severe rain. According to the Meteorological Department, similar rains are expected for the next two days. Also Read – Mumbai Latest Weather Report: Heavy rain in Mumbai today, Red alert issued for these places, Police appeals

Maharashtra: Water enters houses in Kandivali area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YHanl0gdyp Also Read – Heavy rain in Mumbai, Red alert issued, possibility of high tide at 2:30 pm – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

According to reports, high tide will come in the Arabian Sea at 12:47 pm amid heavy rain. In such a situation, the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Council has advised the people to avoid going to the sea shore. According to the reports, a height of about 4.7 meters is likely to come.

The weather forecasting agencies have said that the intensity of rain will increase in the metropolis and other areas of Maharashtra in the next two days. In such a situation, people should not leave the house for the next two days.

Private agency Skymet Weather, which forecast the weather, said that Mumbaikars are advised to avoid going out on August 4 and 5. He said that from August 6, its intensity will start decreasing.