Mumbai Rain: Railway canceled / rescheduled these trains opening or going from Mumbai… see LIST before leaving home

Mumbai Rain Updates: The torrential rains in Mumbai have become a disaster again. Life has become disrupted due to heavy rains. There has been heavy rain in many areas. Train services have also been affected due to rain. Along with local trains, many long distance trains have also been canceled and rescheduled. Central Railway has informed the cancellation of many trains by tweeting. If you too have to travel from Mumbai or somewhere around it, then this news can be of your use.

According to the Central Railway, a special train from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar has been rescheduled. At the same time, a special train coming from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai has been terminated in Thane. At the same time, special trains coming from Hyderabad to Mumbai and trains from Gadag to Mumbai have been limited to Kalyan.

At the same time, Manmad-Mumbai (02110) and Mumbai-Manmad (02109) have also been canceled today. Apart from this, LTT-Guwahati Special Train, CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Special Train, CSMT-Lucknow Special Train have been rescheduled.