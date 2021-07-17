Mumbai Rains: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall With Lightning And Thunderstorm For Subsequent Few Hours | 📝 LatestLY

BMC knowledgeable Mumbaikars concerning the rain forecast as according to the nowcast caution issued at 0030 Hrs by means of IMD Mumbai. Intense to very intense spells of rain very prone to happen at remoted puts within the districts of Mumbai right through subsequent 3 hours.

Mumbaikars Shared Pics and Movies of Lightning and Thunderstorm from Around the Town:

It’s raining closely in Mumbai View from my balcony #MumbaiRains percent.twitter.com/gurTP8qLZj— Hargun Singh (@hargunspeaks) July 17, 2021

Livid Lightning and Thunderstorm:

Rains Throughout Mumbai:

One can obviously see how intense the rains are from Santacruz to Colaba with some puts recording nearly cloudburst depth of rains!! #MumbaiRains #mumbairain percent.twitter.com/nmSPqTRxRi— Mumbai Climate (@MumbaiMet) July 17, 2021

Heavy Rains and Continuous Lightning:

Experiencing heavy rains and continuous lighting fixtures for greater than an hour. #MumbaiRains #Mulund percent.twitter.com/tp2NGdAz9S— Catalyst (@isha_dalvi) July 17, 2021

