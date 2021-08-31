Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Reasonable To Heavy Rainfall In Town All the way through Subsequent 24 Hours | LatestLY

Mumbai, August 31: Reasonable to intense rain is most likely in Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Division (IMD) mentioned on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Middle of Mumbai has predicted average rain within the town and suburbs with the potential of heavy falls at remoted puts right through the following 24 hours.

Indian Meteorological Division’s Tweet

Reasonable rainfall measuring 3 cm reported over Mumbai (Santacruz) right through 0230-0530 hrs IST of lately. Because the Low Drive Space now lies over western portions of Vidarbha, rainfall task over Mumbai & its suburbs would proceed right through subsequent 24 hours main to at least one/3 %.twitter.com/rh3XIBkksT — India Meteorological Division (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2021

“Because of a low-pressure space over western portions of Vidarbha, rainfall task over Mumbai and its suburbs would proceed right through subsequent 24 hours resulting in average rain at maximum puts with heavy to very heavy rainfall (not up to 15cm) at remoted puts,” tweeted IMD.

