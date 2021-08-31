Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Reasonable To Heavy Rainfall In Town All the way through Subsequent 24 Hours | LatestLY

Mumbai, August 31: Reasonable to intense rain is most likely in Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Division (IMD) mentioned on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Middle of Mumbai has predicted average rain within the town and suburbs with the potential of heavy falls at remoted puts right through the following 24 hours. Additionally Learn | Karnataka Shocker: Guy Slits Throat of His Ex Co-Employee for Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Girl Dies.

Indian Meteorological Division’s Tweet

“Because of a low-pressure space over western portions of Vidarbha, rainfall task over Mumbai and its suburbs would proceed right through subsequent 24 hours resulting in average rain at maximum puts with heavy to very heavy rainfall (not up to 15cm) at remoted puts,” tweeted IMD.

