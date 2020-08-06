Mumbai Rains latest updates: Jamsadham rain worsens situation in Mumbai, high tide alert in afternoon

New Delhi The situation has worsened due to rain in the country’s financial capital Mumbai these days. After continuous rains on Wednesday, many areas of Mumbai were flooded. The continuous rainfall in the Colaba area of ​​Mumbai in the last 12 hours has broken the record of the last 46 years. At the same time, rain has continued here since Thursday morning. In such a situation, an appeal has been made to the residents of Mumbai to stay in their homes. High tide alert has been issued in Mumbai on Thursday, strong winds, rain and high tide at 1 51 pm. Due to which people have been appealed to stay in their homes. Also Read – Urvashi Rautela is very worried about this, what is happening in 2020?

The situation in Maharashtra has worsened so much that NDRF teams have been deployed in many areas of the state. Many areas of South Mumbai are flooded with water, due to which people are facing a lot of problems in movement.

Different parts of Maharashtra face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from around Upvan Lake and Vandana Cinema in Thane. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 'Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in Thane today. pic.twitter.com/bDTRcipu8q – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

In view of the circumstances of Mumbai, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation arising due to heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas and assured him of all possible help. Please tell that suburban train and bus services have been affected due to heavy rains with strong winds on Wednesday in Mumbai and its neighboring districts Thane and Palghar. Life has also become disrupted due to bad weather.

Mumbai: Streets waterlogged in Wadala, due to heavy rainfall in the city#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9uGoRmQ5s9 – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet that, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the situation arising due to heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas.” According to this, the Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible help. gave. At the same time, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office said late on Wednesday that Thackeray informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the steps being taken to protect the citizens in times of heavy rains.

#UPDATE All 55 passengers have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force: Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF https://t.co/4f6VjrQ80T – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

On Wednesday, around 290 passengers were caught in two local trains in the midst of the ongoing rains in Mumbai. After which NDRF and Railway Protection Force (RPF) safely evacuated 290 passengers stranded in local trains. The chief spokesperson of the Central Railway gave this information.