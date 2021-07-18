Mumbai Rains: Vihar Lake, The Key Supply Of Provide Of Ingesting Water To Citizens, Begins Overflowing Due To Heavy Rainfall | 📰 LatestLY

Mumbai Rains: Vihar Lake, the Key Supply of the Provide of Ingesting Water to Citizens, Begins Overflowing Because of Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai rain: Vihar Lake, the important thing supply of the availability of ingesting water to citizens of the town, begins overflowing following heavy rainfall. percent.twitter.com/eveD27b08a — Prasar Bharati Information Services and products पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 18, 2021

