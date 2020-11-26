Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary: ​​Today’s anniversary of Mumbai terror attack, remember the world such martyrs

Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary: The date of 26 November is associated with a tragic event in the history of independent India. On 26 November 2008, there was a terrorist attack in Mumbai, terrorizing the country. At several important places in the country’s commercial capital Mumbai, 10 Pakistani terrorists carried out attacks in which 166 people were killed and more than 600 were injured. These attacks lasted for three days. During this time nine invading terrorists were killed and the Mumbai Police caught alive a terrorist Kasab, who was later hanged. Also Read – If Kasab was not caught alive, 26/11 would have been termed as ‘Hindu terrorism’: East Mumbai Police Commissioner

Today is the anniversary of this incident. Tributes are being paid to the soldiers and people who were martyred in this incident across the country today. Also Read – Trump said on Hafiz Saeed’s arrest – put two years of heavy pressure on Pakistan to find him

Meanwhile, the US capital Washington witnessed a stir against this incident. In fact, the Indian community in the US performed on Capito Hill on Wednesday. There we were seen writing ‘We demand justice’ on the leg billboard on a truck outside the embassy of Pakistan and Turkey. This was seen on the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack. People demonstrated against this only. Also Read – Pakistan court clears way for Hafiz Saeed political party’s registration | The way for registration of Hafiz Saeed’s party opened with the court verdict

On the other hand, Israel’s southern coast city of Eilat is considering building a square in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack on 26 November in Mumbai, like the victims of the September 11 terrorist attack in the US.

Chabad House, a place of Jewish worship, was also targeted during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. 10 terrorists of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba caused massive destruction in Mumbai for four days. At least 166 people, including six Jews, were killed and more than 300 people were injured in Chabad House in Mumbai.

Representatives of the sitar organization for migrant Jews in Eilat told PTI, “We have spoken to Mir Itzakh Ha Levi, the mayor of Eilat, to set up a memorial in memory of the victims of the Mumbai attacks. The mayor said that she is in the committee that decides the establishment, naming of the square and intersection etc. They will be happy to help. “

The delegates said, “In addition, the mayor also suggested setting up Indo-Israel Friendship Chowk or Mahatma Gandhi Chowk where a stone can be erected in the memory of the victims of the Mumbai attack.”