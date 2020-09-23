Mumbai: Torrential rains brought life to a standstill, floods in many areas, vehicles submerged in flooded roads

Mumbai Rain: Heavy rains throughout the night have created problems in Mumbai and Mumbai metropolitan area. Road and rail traffic have been severely disrupted due to heavy rains and have affected the movement of people providing essential services. The officials gave this information on Wednesday. According to IMD, South Mumbai (Colaba) recorded 14.78 centimeters of rain till 8 am, while the suburbs (Santa Cruz) received 28.64 cm of rain since 8 pm on Tuesday, but most of the rain came during the night which averaged 36.03. Was centimeter. IMD Mumbai has predicted heavy rains in the coming days, with the authorities urging people not to leave the house unless necessary. Also Read – Mumbai Rain: Railway canceled or rescheduled these trains opening or going from Mumbai… see LIST before leaving home

The Bombay High Court has declared a holiday, so the decision on some high-profile cases like the bail plea of ​​Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shovik is now expected on Thursday. At the same time, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has sent summons to several celebrities of Glamor World for questioning in the drug case, says that the decision on the inquiry will be taken on the basis of ground situation. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control said heavy water logging has been reported from flood-hit areas of South and Central Mumbai such as Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Limnabhatti, Mazgaon, Masjid Bandar and Baikula. Apart from several areas in the suburbs, there have been reports of waterlogging in Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund. Also Read – Mumbai Rain: Again rain in Mumbai, local services affected – roads in many areas submerged, all offices will be closed today

At the same time, after the alarming rise in the water level of the Mithi river, about 50 people were shifted from Kranti Nagar slums of Kurla to safe places in the early hours of Wednesday and they were sent back home after the situation relaxed. CR chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said that, Central Railway has suspended suburban services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane and Vashi. Special mail / express trains have been rescheduled. Also Read – Monsoon will return from next week, heavy rains may occur in many states, know about IMD’s report about the weather

WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said, due to the submerging of the tracks, Western Railway had to suspend all suburban services between Churchgate and Andheri. However, after the situation improved, services were run from Churchgate to Bandra. IMD, deputy director general of meteorology KS Hosalikar said, “Mumbai and Thane suburbs have been reported to record more than 150 mm of rainfall in some areas with heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours.”

Mumbai’s public bus service operator BEST has canceled its operations on about 18 routes around the city and diverted some. Around eight major and minor incidents such as house collapses and wall collapses were recorded due to rain, while there were 12 incidents of falling of trees or branches in addition to about 40 complaints of minor landslides, electrical short-circuits in Jaifalwadi, Taradeo. However no casualties were reported.

For the first time in three years, lakes with a total capacity of 14,47,363 million-liters saw a total water storage of 14,30,152 million-liters (98.81 percent), while in the year 2019 this storage was 98.55 percent and in 2018. Was 93.61. In other parts of coastal Konkan like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar, normal life was disrupted due to heavy rains and flooded many towns and villages along the coast.