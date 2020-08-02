Mumbai Traffic Signal: Female figure will be seen in place of male on Mumbai traffic signal, Aditya Thackeray shared photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put a female figure in place of a male on a traffic signal in Mumbai’s Dadar to promote gender equality. An official of the civic body said that at 13 junctions on the Veer Savarkar Marg located in the Greater-North Ward of the city, the figure of the woman would be seen instead of the male. Veer Savarkar Marg was earlier known as Cadella Marg. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan recovers from Corona, arrives home from hospital ‘Jalsa’, tweeted

He said that in this part there are 120 signals between the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi and the Mahim police station. Greater North Assistant Corporation Commissioner Kiran Dighawkar said, 'This step will help in bringing gender equality. Work has been started on this. It has been started from Dadar. '

If I passed by Dadar, I see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ

– Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray also tweeted about this change. He wrote in his tweet, “If you go through Dadar, then you will see something that will make you proud.”

According to the information, such changes will be made for road crossings at 13 different junctions across Mumbai. Minister Aditya Thakur has also praised the efforts of BMC Commissioner Kishori Pednekar for this change and effort.