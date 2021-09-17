Mumbai: Underneath structure flyover collapses in Bandra-Kurla complicated, 14 injured

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complicated, Santa Cruz–Chembur Hyperlink Street, ACCIDENT,  flyover, Mumbai Information, Maharashtra Information, Mumbai (Mumbai) In lately’s Friday, there used to be an twist of fate by which an under-construction flyover (under-construction flyover collapsed ) has collapsed. Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complicated (Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complicated) A flyover beneath structure has collapsed by which 14 folks had been injured.Additionally Learn – Bombay HC dismisses petition, a large blow to IPS Parambir Singh

Consistent with the up to date data of the use company ANI, 13 injured individuals are being handled in a health center in Mumbai. Previous it used to be stated that 9 folks had been injured. Later the collection of 13 injured has been larger to fourteen. The injured are being handled in a health center. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Boat filled with passengers capsizes in Wardha river, 11 folks drowned, 3 our bodies recovered, many lacking

Consistent with the up to date data of reports company ANI, the principle street of Bandra Kurla Complicated and Santacruz Chembur Hyperlink Street in Mumbai. (Bandra Kurla Complicated primary street & Santa Cruz–Chembur Hyperlink Street) Part of the under-construction flyover connecting the 14 folks had been injured on this twist of fate, who’ve been admitted to the health center.

Mumbai’s Zone 8 DCP Manjunath Singe instructed information company ANI, “Part of the under-construction flyover connecting the principle street of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complicated and Santacruz Chembur Hyperlink Street collapsed at round 4.30 am lately. 13 folks had been injured on this twist of fate, who’ve been shifted to the health center. There was no casualty and no person has long past lacking.

On receiving details about the twist of fate, the police and fireplace brigade reached the spot and the injured folks had been rushed to the health center.

