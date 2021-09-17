Mumbai: Underneath structure flyover collapses in Bandra-Kurla complicated, 14 injured

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complicated, Santa Cruz–Chembur Hyperlink Street, ACCIDENT, flyover, Mumbai Information, Maharashtra Information, Mumbai (Mumbai) In lately’s Friday, there used to be an twist of fate by which an under-construction flyover (under-construction flyover collapsed ) has collapsed. Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complicated (Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complicated) A flyover beneath structure has collapsed by which 14 folks had been injured.Additionally Learn – Bombay HC dismisses petition, a large blow to IPS Parambir Singh

#UPDATE | A complete of 14 individuals are injured after part of a bridge collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complicated, Bandra East, previous lately. The situation of the entire injured individuals is solid: Brihanmumbai Municipal Company (BMC)#Maharashtra – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Additionally Learn – Arrest of terrorists intensified stir in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis stated – they will have to be ended

Consistent with the up to date data of the use company ANI, 13 injured individuals are being handled in a health center in Mumbai. Previous it used to be stated that 9 folks had been injured. Later the collection of 13 injured has been larger to fourteen. The injured are being handled in a health center. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Boat filled with passengers capsizes in Wardha river, 11 folks drowned, 3 our bodies recovered, many lacking

#WATCH | 9 folks sustained minor accidents & had been taken to a close-by health center after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complicated at round 4:40 am lately, as in line with a hearth brigade reputable provide on the spot (Newest visuals from the spot) %.twitter.com/Ddrzw0uzT5 – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Consistent with the up to date data of reports company ANI, the principle street of Bandra Kurla Complicated and Santacruz Chembur Hyperlink Street in Mumbai. (Bandra Kurla Complicated primary street & Santa Cruz–Chembur Hyperlink Street) Part of the under-construction flyover connecting the 14 folks had been injured on this twist of fate, who’ve been admitted to the health center.

Mumbai: A portion of under-construction flyover connecting BKC primary street & Santa Cruz–Chembur Hyperlink Street collapsed round 4:30 am. 13 folks have sustained minor accidents & had been shifted to a health center. There’s no lifestyles loss & nobody is lacking: DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe %.twitter.com/26TjBSRi3N – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Mumbai’s Zone 8 DCP Manjunath Singe instructed information company ANI, “Part of the under-construction flyover connecting the principle street of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complicated and Santacruz Chembur Hyperlink Street collapsed at round 4.30 am lately. 13 folks had been injured on this twist of fate, who’ve been shifted to the health center. There was no casualty and no person has long past lacking.

On receiving details about the twist of fate, the police and fireplace brigade reached the spot and the injured folks had been rushed to the health center.