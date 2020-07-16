Mumbai Weather Alert: Meteorological Department warning, heavy rain may occur for next few days

Mumbai Mumbai received overnight rainfall on Wednesday, with some parts receiving torrential rain. Deputy Director General of Mumbai Center of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) K.K. s. Hosalikar told on Thursday that the Bandra and Mahalakshmi areas received 201 mm and 129 mm of rain respectively on Wednesday. Apart from this, he said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in many parts of Mumbai for the next few days. Also Read – Modi government minister said – Maharashtra will also stir, Uddhav government may go in 2-3 months

He said that there is a possibility of heavy rains on Thursday and also till Sunday. According to the Meteorological Department, in the last 24 hours at the Santa Cruz Meteorological Center, 191.2 mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am on Thursday. While the Colaba Meteorological Center of South Mumbai recorded 156.4 mm rainfall during this period.

Hosalikar said in a tweet that it rained overnight in Mumbai. Torrential rain also occurred at some places. "Heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai on Thursday as well," the official said. The Haranai Weather Center in coastal Ratnagiri district recorded 127.2 mm in the last 24 hours, while the Ratnagiri Observatory recorded 97.5 mm rainfall during this period.

Nanded and Osmanabad districts of Marathwada region of the state recorded 96.4 mm and 25.8 mm rainfall respectively. The department said that 58.8 mm rainfall was recorded at the weather station of Thane Belapur Udyog Sangh.

Jalgaon district of northern Maharashtra recorded 53 mm of rain and Matheran and Alibag in Raigad district recorded 48 mm and 41.6 mm of rain respectively. Solapur district of western Maharashtra recorded 35 mm of rain and Dhanau observatory in Palghar district recorded 21.1 mm of rain.