Mumbai: When the husband got here to find out about his spouse’s unlawful dating, the lady took this dreadful step along side her lover.

A lady and her lover along side some other guy were arrested for killing her husband in Dombivli, Thane district adjacent Mumbai in Maharashtra. Police mentioned on Friday that they had been arrested through the Thane Police’s Kalyan Crime Department. Sanju John, senior inspector of Kalyan Crime Department, mentioned, “A lacking individual, Praveen Patil (30) from Manpada village in Dombivali, was once reported lacking on June 4 at Manpada police station.” When the crime was once printed through the Senior Inspector of Kalyan Crime Department, the accused confirmed where the place that they had dumped the frame. The frame was once recovered on June 16 and a case has been registered towards the trio underneath IPC segment 302 (homicide) and different sections.