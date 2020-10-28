Mumbai: Woman seen in objectionable situation with boyfriend, boyfriend along with mother-in-law killed with stones

A woman made plans with her lover and killed her mother-in-law Mumbai: In Maharashtra, a woman in Mumbai along with her lover killed her mother-in-law. Police has arrested the woman and her lover. Actually, the mother-in-law had seen her daughter-in-law with her boyfriend in a threatening state. She was going to tell her son about this illegitimate relationship of daughter-in-law. Before the mother-in-law could do something like this, the daughter-in-law, along with her lover, crushed the mother-in-law with stones and killed her. Also Read – Embarrassing: Two sisters stabbed security personnel 27 times when asked to wear masks …

DCP Vishal Thakur of Mumbai Police Zone 11 said, a woman made a plan with her lover and killed her mother-in-law. Both the criminals are arrested. The mother-in-law was going to tell her daughter-in-law about the illicit relationship of her daughter, due to which she was killed by crushing her head with a stone. Also read – know, why onion prices are increasing, who is behind this?

Police has told in its official information that both the accused were arrested from Mahatma Phule area in Mumbai’s suburban Basti Borivali. Police on Tuesday arrested the 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend after the death of the mother-in-law. Radha Locke and her lover Deepak Mane have confessed to killing 57-year-old mother-in-law Salubai Locke. Also Read – Sandipa Dhar’s ‘Mumbhai’ shows her face, this actress will break into friendship between police and gangster

A woman made plans with her lover and killed her mother-in-law. Both the criminals are arrested. Mother-in-law was about to tell her daughter-in-law’s illicit relations to her son, which led to her killing her head with a stone: Vishal Thakur DCP Zone 11, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/02hWCcrgxZ – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 28, 2020

In fact, on Friday, the mother-in-law had caught daughter-in-law Radha with her boyfriend Deepak Mane in the house. The mother-in-law told the daughter-in-law that she would tell her son about their illicit relationship.

The police officer said that both of them planned to remove Salubai Locke, which was becoming a snag in their path and crushed her head with a stone.

Meanwhile, during interrogation of all the family members, the police came to know that the accused used to come here regularly. Police has initiated further action by registering cases under various sections of IPC.