Mumbai’s mall caught fire, ten fire engines arrived at the scene, no casualties

October 23, 2020
2 Min Read

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a mall in Mumbai on Thursday night but no casualty was reported in it. This information was given by an officer of fire department. The official said that the fire broke out at around 53 pm at 8 pm at the City Center Mall in Mumbai. He said that on getting information about this, ten fire engines and seven jetty have been used to extinguish the fire. Also Read – Now women will also be able to travel from Mumbai local, permission given by Railway Ministry; This will be the timing

He told that there is no information about any injuries in it yet. “The fire has not been controlled yet,” he said. According to fire department officials, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also Read – Seeing this video of the lineman, Anand Mahindra said- I will think many times before complaining about electricity

The fire was initially categorized as level-one but at around 1.45 pm the fire spread to other parts of the complex, after which it was kept in the level-three category.

This is the second incident of fire in the metropolis on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the fire broke out in a textile factory in Kurla West. It was extinguished after more than two hours.

