Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall ‘Taking Time Away’ From Band

Winston Marshall, the banjo participant for British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons, is “taking time away” from the group following social media backlash relating to a tweet during which he praised right-wing author Andy Ngo.

Within the since-deleted tweet posted over the weekend, Marshall — who’s British — congratulated Ngo on publishing his most up-to-date ebook, “Unmasked,” which appears to be like at “Antifa’s radical plan to destroy democracy.” “Lastly had the time to learn your essential ebook. You’re a courageous man,” Marshall wrote.

In a press release posted to his Twitter account Tuesday night time, Marshall apologized for the tweet and introduced that he might be taking a go away of absence from the band “to look at my blindspots.”

“Over the previous few days I’ve come to raised perceive the ache brought on by the ebook I endorsed. I’ve offended not solely lots of people I don’t know, but in addition these closest to me, together with my bandmates and for that I’m actually sorry,” Marshall wrote. “On account of my actions I’m taking time away from the band to look at my blindspots. For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be seen as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologise, as this was in no way my intention.”

Representatives for Mumford & Sons didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

In keeping with the Los Angeles Instances’ evaluate of Ngo’s ebook, “Unmasked” downplays the murders of Heather Heyer and Trayvon Martin, argues that communists in Weimar Germany must be scrutinized as a lot as Nazis and calls the Proud Boys a “pro-Trump fraternity.”

Marshall is an unique member of the band, which fashioned in 2007. Mumford & Sons most just lately launched a reside EP, titled “Delta Tour” in November 2020.