Munawwar Rana preferred Taliban’s profession of Afghanistan, stated – he liberated his nation

Munawwar Rana defends Taliban profession in Afghanistan After Samajwadi Celebration MP Shafur-Rehman Burke, now well-known poet Munawwar Rana has pop out in give a boost to of Taliban. Rana stated he believed the Taliban had accomplished not anything incorrect by way of taking regulate of Afghanistan. “The Taliban have in point of fact liberated their nation,” he informed journalists. The 68-year-old poet additional stated that India has no explanation why to fret in regards to the Taliban in Afghanistan. The Taliban don’t seem to be terrorists, they may be able to be known as ‘aggressors’, he stated.Additionally Learn – Afghanistan is celebrating Independence Day these days, however individuals are taking bullets from Taliban for his or her flag

He additional stated, in case you take a look at historical past, Afghans have by no means accomplished the rest unhealthy to India. India must now not be fearful of Taliban. No longer a lot was once going down in that nation, however now not a unmarried incident took place that harmed any Indian. No Taliban or Afghan has been reported. Additionally Learn – UP: CM Yogi’s assault at the opposition – some individuals are shamelessly supporting Taliban, everybody’s faces must be uncovered

The poet slammed the USA for his or her 20-year profession of Afghanistan and stated, handiest they (Afghan) understand how they spent the final two decades. To American citizens, killing a human is like killing an ant, and so they do it regardless. Additionally Learn – US troops to stick in Afghanistan till US voters are evacuated: Joe Biden

When requested about Taliban’s act of destroying Buddha statues in Bamiyan, Munawwar Rana requested, demolished the mosque to construct Ram temple right here.. What to name him? Wasn’t he holy? Munawwar Rana was once in controversy not too long ago when he stated that if Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath returns to energy subsequent yr, he’ll be pressured to go away Uttar Pradesh.

(Enter IANS)