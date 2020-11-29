Municipal Corporation election: Amit Shah said in Owaisi’s stronghold, this time in Hyderabad, the mayor will be of the Bharatiya Janata Party

greater hyderabad municipal corporation Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said about the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election that this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said this after offering prayers on Sunday in the Bhagyalakshmi temple adjacent to the historic Charminar. Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Seeing the roadshow, I am confident that the BJP is not fighting to increase the seat this time, to increase the organization, this time after the elections, the Mayor of Hyderabad will be of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the people of Hyderabad.” Has made it clear. ” Also Read – Asaduddin Owaisi’s taunt on BJP, said – now only Donald Trump is yet to come in the municipal election campaign ..

He said that there is a lot of potential to become an IT hub around the world inside Hyderabad, but IT hub is also built when the infrastructure is built here. The Municipal Corporation has the responsibility of making the city's infrastructure. The campaign for the local elections to be held on December 1 will end on Sunday evening.

Along with top BJP leaders, Shah performed priests amid chanting by priests and the temple management committee honored him on the occasion. After spending about 15 minutes in the temple, Shah waved a large number of workers gathered near Charminar and waved a victory sign.

Amit Shah said, “We will liberate Hyderabad from ‘Nizam culture’ and work towards building a modern and new city with democratic principles.” We will do it away from dynastic politics without any appeasement. ” Taking a dig at Owaisi, he said, “When I take any action, they create a ruckus in Parliament.” Ask them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas should be evacuated… who favor them in Parliament? ”

Let me tell you that earlier Owaisi had said that if there are illegal Rohingya here, what is the Home Minister doing? ‘