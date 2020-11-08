Entertainment

Municipal corporation’s bulldozer on computer Baba’s ‘ashram’ in Indore, 7 arrested along with Baba

November 8, 2020
2 Min Read

The administration has taken a big action at Computer Baba’s ashram in Indore. Municipal Corporation and District Administration have taken action on Computer Baba’s ashram located in Gomatgiri. Along with this, 7 people including Computer Baba have also been arrested. The ADM has confirmed the arrest of Computer Baba. Computer Baba is accused of capturing 46 acres of Gaushala land. Let us know that he was given notice 2 months ago. Also Read – MP Exit Polls: Chief Minister Chouhan met party leaders after exit poll estimates, made strategy

Senior Congress leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh has described it as an action taken in retaliation. Digvijay Singh tweeted, ‘Computer Baba’s ashram and temple in Indore is being demolished without giving any notice. This is the climax of political vendetta. I condemn it. ‘

