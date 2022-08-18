Municipal police subdued by CJNG hitmen would have reported theft of weapons; Alfaro says that “it is an old topic”

Four elements of the municipal police of Concepción de Buenos Aires were subdued by alleged hitmen of the CJNG (Photo: Screenshot)

Regarding the video that shows how Jalisco municipal police officers were subjected by members of organized crime, the state governor, Enrique Alfaro, broke the silence and He acknowledged the facts, but assured that “it is an old issue.”

This was indicated last Wednesday, August 17, at an event in the Jalisco Congress, in which, after being questioned about the audiovisual material, he gave an answer that did not clarify the situation much, since he limited himself to saying that the elements that appear in the video are fine.

Regarding the date on which the recording would have been made, the Jalisco president omitted to give further details and indicated that that material is recycledat the same time that he described as “pitiful” the fact that it is barely spreading.

“It is an old topic. The truth is pitiful that someone wants to remove it. It’s an old topic and there’s been a lot of talk about it.”

Municipal agents were subdued by assassins and transferred to Michoacán a month ago

The video shows how alleged hitmen of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) interrogated members of the Municipal Police of Concepción de Buenos Aireswho kneeled answered the questions.

Until now The exact date on which the events occurred is unknown., despite the fact that the audiovisual began to spread on social networks a couple of days ago. Preliminary reports indicate that the agents would have been “lifted up” a month ago and were later released.

However, local media indicate that sources close to the State Prosecutor’s Office were aware that On August 2, a complaint was filed for the theft of weapons towards a couple of municipal police officers from Concepción de Buenos Aires, so it is presumed that the elements that were deprived of their liberty and that appear in the video could have filed said complaint (although nothing is mentioned about the deprivation of liberty) .

Meanwhile, it transpired that the State Prosecutor’s Office indicated that began with the corresponding inquiries to clarify the theft of weapons of the troops in question, while the mayor of Concepción de Buenos Aires, César Salvador Sánchez, has not commented on the matter.

Supposed members of the CJNG questioned the municipal police of Jalisco (PHOTO: JUAN JOSÉ ESTRADA SERAFÍN / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

It was on August 16 when the 30-second video began to go viral on social networks. On their knees, with their hands on their heads and crying: This is how the police subdued by the assassins are seen on a dirt road on the outskirts of Michoacán.

In total there are four elements “lifted”, two men and two women. Three of them keep their heads down, while one of his classmates has his hands on his head and is the one who answers questions.

One of the alleged members of the “cartel of the four letters” iQuestion about the police directors who support the CJNGand the uniformed man replies that they are “Mari Martínez” and “Joel Mora”.

“Joel Mora is from Mananilla and Mari is from Concepción de Buenos Aires,” the policeman answers. “They send them to score cruisers and all that, right?”, they ask him, to which he replies: “Yes, just when the government enters or something like that… when ‘the greens’ enter”, he adds about the incursions of the Army in the area.

It is presumed that the elements would have been confused with presumed collaborators of their enemies, the Sierra Birds.

