Munna (Nellore Kurrallu) Wiki, Age, Biography, Spoof Movies, Motion pictures, Pictures

Munna is a kid artist from Nellore. He’s identified for making film sport movies that have been acted by way of common stars. He performs the lead function in lots of spoof movies which are created by way of the youtube channel “Nellore Kurrallu LK Leisure”. It uploads many spoof movies imitating blockbuster films like Vakeel Saab, Sarileru Neekevaru, Sarkar, Maharshi, Krack, and extra. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab film metro struggle scene was once recreated by way of the crew and it was once choreographed by way of Kiran. The video were given viral on social media platforms and grabbed over 1.2M+ viewership. Other folks from social media shared their perspectives and certain reaction to the workforce.