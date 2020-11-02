Munnavar Rana said on the disputed statement – Hang me or shoot me, I will not apologize

new Delhi: The terrorist attack in France on the cartoon controversy of Prophet Mohammad in France was justified by the poet Munnwar Rana. After this, Munnwar Rana was criticized in the country, now his statement has come. He has said that I will stick to my statement, any punishment should be given to me for speaking the truth about the incident in France. He said that if my crime is proved then shoot me on the square. I am not like those who get the case back and are afraid to tell the truth. Also Read – FIR registered in Lucknow against famous poet Munawar Rana, accused of inciting religious sentiments

Rana said that I will not stop speaking the truth whether make me a jihadi or a poet. I am not going to apologize for any of my statements, even if I am hanged. Action is being taken against me at the behest of the elders. Please tell that today an FIR has been lodged against Munnwar Rana at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. This FIR has been registered only to justify the terror attack of Munnwar Rana in France. His statement in the FIR has been said to increase social distance and increase tension. Also Read – Sumaiya Rana, daughter of Munawar Rana, was going to surround CM residence

Let me tell you that in the past, Munnavar Rana while talking to a press worker said that the incident in France was justified. He argued that religion is like a mother. If someone makes a wrong cartoon or abuse of my mother or religion, they are compelled to do so in anger. Rana also justified the murders in France. Also Read – Famous poet Munawar Rana demanded to build a hospital in the name of King Dasharatha on the land given for the mosque in Ayodhya.