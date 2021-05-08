‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Dropping This Fall on Disney Plus

The Muppets are ghosting Disney Plus, and it’s a good thing: Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Pepe the King Prawn and the rest of the puppet pals will star in their first-ever Halloween special “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” dropping this autumn exclusively on Disney Plus. The special promises to feature a star-studded Muppets cast, likely with appearances from Fozzie Bear, the Swedish Chef, Sam the Eagle, aged hecklers Statler and Waldorf and other beloved characters created by the legendary Jim Henson, as well as celebrity cameos and all-new music.

Per the logline, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim-grinning place on earth: The Haunted Mansion.

The special was announced today with the help of two Muppets to celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event.

Disney, which acquired the Muppets IP in 2004, has gradually augmented its Muppet library on Disney Plus. The complete archive of the original “Muppet Show” of the mid-70s, including the lesser-known later seasons, are all on the streaming platform. Last summer, a short-form unscripted series starring the goofy, furry characters and a slew of famous guest stars debuted on Disney Plus. “Muppets Now,” chock-full of puppetry and improvised comedy, was the latest entry to the “Muppets” franchise prior to the Halloween special announcement. Other recent entries include “The Muppets” movie in 2012 and its sequel “Muppets Most Wanted.” “The Muppets” ABC series was canceled after only one season back in 2016.