Muradnagar crematorium contractor arrested, case registered against these people

new Delhi: Police have arrested Ajay Tyagi, the main accused in the cremation ghat incident in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad. A reward of 25 thousand rupees was placed on Ajay. Ajay Tyagi was absconding since the accident, after which the Ghaziabad police announced the reward on Ajay. It is worth noting that in the past, 25 people who reached the crematorium ghat died due to the collapse of the building, mainly due to poor construction work.

Explain that the administration, which came into action after the death of 25 people in this incident, has registered an FIR against the contractor, the municipal executive officer and many other officials. At the same time, a case has also been registered against the supervisor, EO, engineer etc. in this case. Please tell that the accused contractor Ajay Tyagi was arrested by the Ghaziabad police late at night.

Please tell that a case has been registered against Ajay Tyagi, Municipal Officer Niharika Singh, JE Chandrapal, Supervisor Ashish and others in this case. Explain that a case has been registered against these people under sections 304, 337, 409 and 427. After this incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourning the matter, ordered an inquiry and action in the case.