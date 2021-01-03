Muradnagar Incident: 23 dead due to collapse of roof at Muradnagar crematorium, CM Yogi orders inquiry, PM Modi expressed grief

Muradnagar Crematorium Roof Collapes Incident: In Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, 23 people died and at least 15 others were injured when a roof collapsed at a crematorium on Sunday. Almost all of them had reached the funeral of one person. police gave this information. Police said that when the roof collapsed, many people were standing under the building to avoid the rain, which was recently built. Also Read – UP: 18 people killed, more than two dozen injured after roof collapse of crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad

The people who died in this accident were all men and relatives or neighbors of Jairam, who was being cremated there at that time. Rescuers kept removing debris for hours to ensure that no one else was trapped. Also Read – After KoviShield and Kovaxin get approval from DCGI, PM says – this is a defining moment, support will be given in making Corona free India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, expressing grief over the death of 23 people after the roof of the shelter collapsed at a crematorium in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, “Extreme sadness has come from the news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The state government is busy in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon. ” Also Read – GOOD NEWS: DCGI approves Covishield and Covaxin, 110% safe vaccine, watch video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of people in this accident. He has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and Additional Director General of Police to submit a report on the incident.

The accident took place at Ukhalarsi in Muradnagar and after this incident the locals first arrived at the Shamsan Ghat. After that the police arrived and then the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit. All gathered to remove the dead and injured from the debris.

Ghaziabad Rural Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said that besides 23 people killed in this incident, 15 others have been admitted to various hospitals in an injured state. By the evening, at least 18 of them were identified.

Union minister and Ghaziabad MP VK Singh and police and civil administration officials visited the spot. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and local BJP MLA Atul Garg met some of the injured at the government hospital here.