Murder case of sadhus in Palghar: three policemen sacked from service

Palghar: In Palghar, Maharashtra, three policemen have been dismissed from service for beating and killing three people, including two sadhus, by a mob. A senior police officer gave this information on Sunday. The officer said that these policemen also include Assistant Inspector of Police (ASI) Anandrao Kale, who was in-charge of the Casa police station in Palghar at the time of the incident on April 16.

He told that apart from Kale, Assistant Police Inspector Ravi Sanluke and Constable Naresh Dhodi have also been dismissed from service. "The Inspector General of Police of Konkan Range, in an order issued on Saturday, dismissed the three policemen from service," the officer said.

He said that these three policemen along with five other policemen were also suspended after the incident. It is noteworthy that on April 16 in Palchghar's Gadchinchale village, two sadhus and their driver were beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a child thief. They were going to Surat.

Police said about 154 people were arrested and 11 teenagers were detained in this case. The investigation of the case was handed over to the Maharashtra CID, which has filed three charge sheets in the court. The government also sent Palghar district police chief Gaurav Singh on leave.